Local volunteers recently got to work around Oskaloosa, cleaning various areas around town. “Ignite” from First Christian Reformed Church cleaned one section of the trail with 15 youth diligently filling trash bags, while several volunteers annually adopt a mile to clean along the trial. Central Reformed Church also had more than 35 members volunteer at another section of trial and in The Alley. The Oskaloosa Fire Department added their volunteers to hose The Alley, as well, preparing for the community events that begin in May. These are a few volunteers from last week, but many volunteers work throughout the community, the Alley and the trail to name only a couple of the many places that receive help.