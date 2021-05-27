Kenneth Cole Teams Up With Zynga in ‘High Heels!’ Game

Kenneth Cole and Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, have partnered to introduce the Kenneth Cole Pride 2021 collection in the hit game “High Heels!”. This collaboration represents the first time that Cole’s style will be featured in a mobile game. For the first two weeks of June, gamers will be able to outfit their character and strut the virtual runway in items from the Kenneth Cole Pride 2021 collection. That includes the brand’s iconic Kam sneakers with rainbow stripe, shirts with a rainbow graphic that says “Being Different Is What We Have in Common,” and other accessories such as a watch, sunglasses and mask lanyards.