Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kenneth Cole Teams Up With Zynga in ‘High Heels!’ Game

By Lisa Lockwood
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kenneth Cole and Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, have partnered to introduce the Kenneth Cole Pride 2021 collection in the hit game “High Heels!”. This collaboration represents the first time that Cole’s style will be featured in a mobile game. For the first two weeks of June, gamers will be able to outfit their character and strut the virtual runway in items from the Kenneth Cole Pride 2021 collection. That includes the brand’s iconic Kam sneakers with rainbow stripe, shirts with a rainbow graphic that says “Being Different Is What We Have in Common,” and other accessories such as a watch, sunglasses and mask lanyards.

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zynga#Mobile Game#High Heels#Sunglasses#Fashion Accessories#Kennethcole Com#Mhc#Lgbtq Communities#The App Store#Google Play#Rainbow Stripe#Gamers#Style#Brand#Shirts#Collection#Net Sales#Interactive Entertainment#Runway#Chief Creative Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Google
Related
Designers & Collectionsfashionunited.com

Dior collaborates with Sacai for first co-branded collection

Dior and Japanese luxury brand Sacai have revealed a co-branded collection. The men’s capsule collection represents a fusion of the identities and cultures of the French and Japanese houses, between Dior men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones and Chitose Abe of the Japanese brand Sacai. The garments amalgamate Dior’s tailoring with...
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Pearl Abyss and Bugatti Team Up for In-Game Collaboration

I’m here to give you an exclusive look at our most speedy, luxurious, and stylish collaboration yet. Available now, all players will be able to traverse the desert in Bugatti-branded mount gear, armor, and accessories. Alongside gear, players can earn enhancements to help them feel like they’re soaring across the...
Video GamesNeowin

Niantic teams up with Hasbro to develop a Transformers AR game

Niantic, the developer behind the smash-hit Augmented Reality (AR) game Pokemon GO is prepping to launch another high-profile title. Its latest project turns Hasbro's iconic Transformers franchise into a mobile AR experience. For the upcoming AR game dubbed Transformers: Heavy Metal, Niantic has handed off development duties to a Seattle-based...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Madhappy Launches First Sneaker With Vault by Vans

Madhappy will launch its first sneaker with Vault by Vans on Tuesday, marking Vans as the latest to partner with the mental health-focused lifestyle brand. Madhappy looked to friendship bracelets in its rework of the OG Style 43 LX sneaker, featuring stitching in primary colors, the brand name in multiple colors on the sneaker’s tongue and a rare ice blue sole and heel that folds down into a slide. The sneakers also come with a set of beads with different colors, letters and symbols for wearers to customize the sneakers.
Business104.1 WIKY

American Girl And Xbox Team Up For Girls In Gaming Set

Have a kid who loves playing with dolls and playing video games? Then they’re going to love this new collaboration between American Girl and Xbox. The companies are teaming up on a set to celebrate girls in gaming and it’s bound to be a hit with young fans of both brands.
Businesschatsports.com

Envy Gaming teams up with ProFlowers and USAA

North American esports organisation Envy Gaming has announced two new partnerships with insurance brand USAA and internet commerce retailer ProFlowers. According to the release, both brands will create activations with Envy Gaming. Moreover, the new partners will be integrated into Envy content, promotions, or future live events. USAA is an...
Apparelgmanetwork.com

Balenciaga and Crocs team up for high-heeled clogs

Balenciaga has teamed up with Crocs once again, and the new collab reportedly includes some high-heeled clogs. According to Nylon magazine, the French luxury fashion brand's creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted high-heeled and rainboot style Crocs at the design house’s recent 2022 "Balenciaga Clones" collection showing. There has yet to...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Groupe Beaumanoir in Exclusive Talks to Buy Caroll

PARIS — Groupe Beaumanoir has entered exclusive talks with Vivarte to buy affordable fashion label Caroll, with plans to beef up its digital means and expand it internationally, the group said Thursday. “Caroll is a great brand that I have always admired, having operated several Caroll stores under a franchise...
Video Gamesfox4now.com

Zynga - Pride Month

To Voice Support and Raise Awareness for LGBTQ causes and PRIDE month, players of Zynga’s chart-topping mobile game, High Heels!, can now hit the in-game runway wearing pieces from the fashion and philanthropic icon’s 2021 KENNETH COLE PRIDE Collection. The collaboration marks the first time that KENNETH COLE’s street smart style will be featured in a mobile game. For the first two weeks of June, gamers can play with pride as they outfit their character and strut the virtual runway in sneakers, shirts and other accessories from the KENNETH COLE Pride 2021 collection.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Empires & Puzzles: Zynga unveiled Starfall Circus Event in the game

Small Giant Games, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc., has unveiled the upcoming Starfall Circus event, a dazzling, circus-themed in-game event in its popular franchise Empires & Puzzles. This new event will be a follow-up to the recent League of Villains event. Launching on June 10th, 2021, and running until June 14th, 2021, this event brings the circus to town, along with new stages and heroes to the delight of the players.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Gundam and Nike SB are Teaming Up for a Duo of Dunk High Collaborations

Following up on the opening ceremony of its life-sized Freedom Gundam Statue in Shanghai, Gundam is now shining a light on its impending project with. . Up next for the popular fictional anime series is a two-pronged Nike SB Dunk High capsule that pays homage to the RX-0 Unicorn and the 02 Banshee from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn — a novel that will be celebrating its 15 year anniversary in September.
Video GamesThe Verge

Steam now lets developers team up on game bundles

Valve has started letting developers team up to create bundles on the Steam gaming storefront. It outlined the new “DIY collaborative bundles” in a blog post yesterday, describing the feature as a way to collect titles with “common themes.”. Steam already offered multi-developer bundles, but only ones that were specially...
Designers & Collectionsokcfox.com

Kenneth Cole Pride Collection

To voice support for LGBTQ+ causes and celebrate the community, for Pride month, millions of players of Zynga’s hit hyper-casual game, High Heels!, can now strut the in-game runway wearing pieces from the fashion and philanthropic icon’s 2021 Kenneth Cole PRIDE Collection. Check out how you can support and participate.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Team up With the Autobots in AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal in 2021

Niantic Labs is used to bringing big name IP’s like Pokemon and Harry Potter into augmented reality (AR) and today it’s revealed another. The AR specialist company has announced a collaboration with Hasbro and TOMY on a new AR videogame called Transformers: Heavy Metal. Built on the Niantic Lightship platform...
Designers & CollectionsEssence

Tracee Ellis Ross Named Tiffany & Co. Newest Global Ambassador

“[T]o be the face of this iconic brand and to represent the T1 collection is a dream come true,” Ross said. You know what’s going on when you see that signature blue hue! Boundary-breaking entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross has partnered with Tiffany & Co. to become the newest global house ambassador for the iconic jewelry brand.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Ferrari Unveils First Fashion Collection

MARANELLO, Italy — Starting from Ferrari’s global brand awareness and luxury positioning, brand diversification creative director Rocco Iannone’s aim was to offer the label’s diehard fans as well as a potential new group of customers — women and the younger generation — a collection that would be instantly recognizable, with the Ferrari aesthetic and a futuristic edge.