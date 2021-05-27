‘Friends’ Reunion Director Rewatched All 236 Episodes to Reveal New Things About the Show
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion.”) “Friends” fans have been waiting for a reunion special since, let’s be honest here, May 6, 2004 — the day the NBC sitcom ended its highly rated 10-season run. So when Ben Winston signed on to direct the unscripted HBO Max project that would finally reunite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on camera for the first time since we said goodbye to Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross, he knew there’d be pressure to deliver something worth the almost two-decade-long wait.www.thewrap.com