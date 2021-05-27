Cancel
Colorado State

Take a minute to breathe

By Editorials
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was driving in the middle of a heavy rainstorm when it started to hail. As I turned up my windshield wipers even higher to increase visibility, I went under an overpass. All of a sudden, I had a couple of seconds of stillness as the rain and hail abated. I had a moment to notice that some cars drove on through as I did while others stayed under to wait out the storm. I was back into the fray but with a renewed appreciation for those moments of calm.

