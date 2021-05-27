Take a minute to breathe

There are Disneylands all over the world, but Disneyland Tokyo has something extra special: popcorn. Yup, the park has popcorn stations located all over with out-of-the-box flavors like soy sauce, strawberry, chocolate, honey, and more. The flavors change all the time, and with the rotating flavors come new popcorn buckets that you can wear around the parks like a purse. Most recently, this "It's a Small World" popcorn bucket — modeled after the theme-park ride — has caught the attention of social media users, and as you can see, it's super freakin' cute. It's more so a collector's item than a place to hold your popcorn, and if you're kind of obsessed with the look of it, you're not alone. This popcorn bucket is so sought after, it's selling for up to $95 on eBay in the US (that's an expensive popcorn holder!). If you're interested in seeing what the hype is about, have a look at these magical little buckets ahead.