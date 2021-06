CHARLOTTE – “Duty is ours’, results are God’s” – with that phrase, America’s sixth President answered a question posed by a reporter: why did John Quincy Adams continue to focus his congressional service on slavery abolition year after year without appearing to make any progress at all? Known as the “Hell hound of abolition”, JQA was the only President to have served as a congressional representative after his Presidency. He labored 17 years for the cause until his death in the midst of his congressional duties.