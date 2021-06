Senior Services activities are still going strong. May 3-7, the Senior Services began daily Meals on Wheels deliveries again. Due to the pandemic, meals on wheels has had only a weekly delivery of frozen meals for more than a year. It is so exciting to see the volunteers arrive again on Monday. Meals on Wheels is especially important for our homebound older adults, and can only happen through dedicated volunteers. If interested in volunteering for Meals on Wheels, there are plenty of opportunities – just give Stacey Southern a call at 336-753-6230.