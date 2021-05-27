SOS stock is Popping High in Pre-Market today: What’s Going On?

Shares of the SOS Limited stock continued to rise in the pre-market today after gaining as much as 10.88% at the previous closing. SOS stock price saw a surge of 13.80% today to reach $3.71 a share at the time of this writing. Though certain law firms have filed a class-action lawsuit against SOS Limited, it seems that rebound in the cryptocurrencies has pushed SOS stock to move high. Let’s understand deeply the current scenarios.