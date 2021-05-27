Geron Inc. (GERN) stock soars during pre-market session. Why is it so?

In the current trading session, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) stock had surged by 8.25% to trade at the price of $1.98 at the last check. TMDI stock previously closed the session at $1.83. The stock volume traded 0.77 million shares. In the past year up to date, TMDI stock had surged by 577.78% and in the past week, the shares jumped by 8.28%. In the past three and six months, the stock had shed -15.28% and added 125.93% respectively. Furthermore, Titan Medical Inc. is currently valued in the market at $200.43 million and has 109.53 million outstanding shares.