Geron Inc. (GERN) stock soars during pre-market session. Why is it so?
Geron Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) stock gained by 5.97% at last close while THE GERN stock price further rises during pre-market by 0.70%. Geron is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business aimed at the development and marketing of imetelstat, a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. IMerge in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis are two Phase 3 clinical studies now underway at GERN.marketglobalist.com