USL Championship TV schedule

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Philadelphia Union (1-2-2) played a really balanced match at home against New England Revolution, where they split the points in a 1-1 draw. It almost looked like a goal-less draw, but both teams scored in a 3-minute span, with Philadelphia pulling back even with Pryzbylko at the 88th minute for the final 1-1. Philadelphia did not make a good start in the season with 2 losses and a draw in their first three matches. But they were also involved in the CONCACAF Champions League, where they overcame Atlanta United in the quarter-finals and are now the only MLS team in the semis. Philadelphia are now sitting at the 10th spot of the Eastern Conference with 5 points, scoring 4 goals and conceding 5 in the process. Last season they had the best home record in the Conference with 10 wins and a draw, scoring 27 goals and conceding just 6 in the process. 8 of their 11 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of 3 goals per home match.