James Stewart: What Movies to Start With?

Pixabay.com

When I refer to the best actors in cinema history, I cannot pass by James Stewart.

Actually, when I think about Hollywood's years of glory - starting with the thirties and the forties, I cannot advise a better actor than James Stewart (without forgetting, of course, other lovely figures like Charlie Chaplin or Fred Astaire).

I don't often see or hear about a tribute to James Stewart's films, and his acting skills.

Even though these productions were all at least amazing. I enjoyed many of his films, and you can enjoy them too.

Don't waste your time searching for endless lists, trying to figure out what quality movie to see next.

Like everyone, I often find myself searching for high-quality movies. I am not satisfied by "averageTV".

One can get lost in the endless sea of movies and TV productions, that are made almost only to consume your time when you have nothing else better to do.

The movies like the ones starring James Stewart are "something else".

They give you something more, in time.

They make you think and feel.

Through them, you live a pertinent story, you feel like you have lived something of quality, something that you can refer to for a long time.

So, here are a few pieces of advice for some forgotten jewels that you find for free.

As you know what they say: the best things in life are free (like for instance: movies, books, love, music, and friendship).

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

This Ernst Lubitsch production, starring Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart is one of my all-time favorites.

It was also included on AFI's 100 Years... 100 Passions, and is listed in Time's All-Time 100 Movies. (source: Wikipedia).

The screenplay was written by Samson Raphaelson based on the 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie by Miklós László. (source: Wikipedia).

The story is about two shop employees in Budapest. They don't stand each other, but each has a secret anonymous to whom they send love letters.

This plot was also proposed in the 1998 film You've Got Mail starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

And that is actually my favorite romance movie of all time, because the idea is just beautiful, and wonderfully realized and interpreted by the other two amazing actors.

Now you have two wonderful films to see, and I promise you that none will let you down.

Grab your favorite drink, and give these two movies a try. Be grateful that they are to see online, for free.

James Stewart receives an Oscar, 1941, source: Wikimedia Commons, public domain

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is a 1939 American political comedy-drama film directed by Frank Capra, starring Jean Arthur and James Stewart. (source: Wikipedia)

Now that you got used to James Stewart's acting skills from "The Shop Around the Corner", you can see this one, where Stewart displays acting talents that, in my opinion, should have been much more appreciated, in his time and nowadays.

The role he did in this movie is exceptional and should be seen by absolutely everyone.

The film is about a newly appointed United States Senator who fights against a corrupt political system and was written by Sidney Buchman, based on Lewis R. Foster's unpublished story "The Gentleman from Montana". (source: Wikipedia)

It is considered to be one of the best movies of all time, like many others starring James Stewart.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

It's a Wonderful Life is a 1946 American Christmas family fantasy drama film produced and directed by Frank Capra, based on the short story and booklet The Greatest Gift, which Philip Van Doren Stern self-published in 1943 and is in turn loosely based on the 1843 Charles Dickens novella A Christmas Carol.

Another exceptional role, and story, and plot, and the way it was made.

Films like this make Hollywood's pride and glory.