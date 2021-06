EXCLUSIVE: UK producer-seller MSR Media has renewed its production deal with Caribbean island Nevis, and set the next film to shoot on the island. First out of the gate as part of the new three-year multi-picture deal will be rom-com Two Weeks In Paradise, written by Kate Wood (Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop) and based on a story by MSR boss Philip Martinez (Father Christmas is Back) who will also direct. Shoot is due to begin in June on Nevis. Casting is still under wraps.