Modern Love Season 2 is coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

The wait for Modern Love Season 2 is almost over. The season will drop on Amazon Prime Video in August 2021, and here’s all you need to know. There is no doubt that we’re excited about the second season of this anthology show. The first season brought all types of love to the screen, and not everyone got their happily ever after. It felt like real life, which isn’t surprising considering the show is based on a New York Times column that involves very real modern love.