Huskies Hockey Insider podcast: Jimmy Schuldt talks AHL playoffs, his season, watching his 'brothers' reach national title game & more

By Mick Hatten
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLOUD, Minn. — Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt talks about his unique second season of pro hockey, playing for the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League with a number of restrictions because of the lingering pandemic. The Silver Knights are playing a modified playoffs in a three-game series for the Pacific Division title against Bakersfield. Schuldt talks about his development, discusses his time at St. Cloud State, what it was like to see the Huskies reach the NCAA Division I championship game, gives scouting reports on former Minnetonka stars Joe Molenaar and Josh Luedtke and more in this episode.

