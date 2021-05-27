Huskies Hockey Insider podcast: Jimmy Schuldt talks AHL playoffs, his season, watching his 'brothers' reach national title game & more

After what feels like games every other day for the Philadelphia Union, we are back with one of our longest episodes we’ve ever done (for better or for worse). We discussed the last three games and the seven points we got from them, the performances we saw that were both good and bad, and where we stand now with some grading so far. The Union made a big move to get Gazdag and we get into his potential impact when he arrives. This was recorded before the updated news of the Columbus rebrand “roll-back” so we get into how we felt about that whole situation. Finally we even squeezed in a little preview of the DC game. Oh and AJ made up a giveaway that we will do on the spot, what an episode!