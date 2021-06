The NBA officially announced that Game 1 of the first-round series between the Hawks and Knicks will begin on Sunday. This is a matchup between two teams that weren’t supposed to be here. The Hawks haven’t been to the postseason since 2017, and the Knicks haven’t made the playoffs since 2013. Nobody had both of these teams finishing in the top five of a competitive Eastern Conference, but we’re here, and ESPN’s NBA reporters didn’t hide who they believe will be advancing in this matchup of underdog stories.