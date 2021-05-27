BGSU speech and debate takes national championship

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo baseball team defeated Bowling Green on Friday night at Fifth Third Field, 5-2, in front of a crowd of more than 2,500 fans. The Falcons scored the first run of the game, but the Rockets answered with two in the bottom of the second and would not trail for the rest of the night. Bowling Green was not without scoring opportunities, leaving seven runners on base in the final three innings, failing to score in the ninth inning with the bases loaded and nobody out.