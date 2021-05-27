Cancel
Bowling Green, OH

BGSU speech and debate takes national championship

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 14 days ago

Students on the Bowling Green State University speech and debate team have made history after winning the University’s first-ever national championship in debate. The Falcon Forensics Speech and Debate team recently competed in the 2021 National Online Forensics College Championship. During the virtual competition, the team placed in 14 of 22 events in final rounds, including 100 percent of debate entries. The team also earned its 83rd national title in speaking and performance and a fourth title in both speech and debate, according to Paul Alday, director of the forensics and debate team.

bgindependentmedia.org
