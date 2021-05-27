Cancel
EU regulator warns of insufficient data on inhaled steroids to treat COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday there was insufficient evidence to support use of inhaled corticosteroids to treat patients with COVID-19, but said there was enough data at present to continue usage of dexamethasone. The European Medicines Agency said although its COVID-19 taskforce had not found any safety...

mymixfm.com
