George Floyd

Today in History: The Chicago World’s Fair officially opened in 1933

Santa Maria Times
 4 days ago

Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year. On May 27, 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an “unlimited national emergency” during a radio address from the White House.

santamariatimes.com
Philadelphia, PAleadertimes.com

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, May 24, the 144th day of 2021 In 1775, John Hancock was unanimously elected President of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, succeeding Peyton Randolph. In 1844, Samuel F.B. Morse transmitted the message “What hath God wrought” from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opened America’s first telegraph line. In 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge opened in New York […]
ReligionJoplin Globe

Michael Gerson: When it comes to U.S. history, we should all be 'woke'

WASHINGTON — In the evangelical Christian tradition, you generally know when you’ve been “saved” or “converted.” It comes in a rush of spiritual relief. A burden feels lifted. But how does one know if he or she has become “woke”? How does one respond to this altar call and accept...
ScienceOneida Dispatch

A look back at history

Kansas StateHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for May 31

On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died. On May 31:. In 1578, the Christian...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Memorial Day 2021 Quotes To Honor Those Who Bravely Served

Memorial Day, observed annually on the last Monday of May, falls on May 31 this year. The federal holiday honors the women and men who died while in military service. Here we look at some quotes from various public figures, themed around patriotism, heroism, bravery and freedom, that can be shared in honor of Memorial Day.
Public HealthMirror

Nation pays tribute

A nation slowly emerging from social distancing measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic honored generations of U.S. veterans killed in the line of duty on a Memorial Day observed without the severe pandemic restrictions that affected the day of tribute just a year ago. Memorial Day parades and events were...
MilitaryNew Jersey Globe

Veteran: George Washington Goethals

One New Jersey war veteran whose legacy remains intact after more than a century was Major Genera George Washington Goethals, the namesake of the Goethals Bridge. Goethals was an 1880 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was the chief engineer of the First Amy Corps of Engineers in the Spanish American War. He was the chief engineer of the Panama Canal project.
Richmond, VAIJR

Commentary: Dem Officials Cooking Up Plan To Obliterate Memorial Above Grave of Confederate Before Digging Him Up

Democrats in Virginia are set to dig up the remains of a Confederate Civil War general and tear down a memorial as the American left continues its campaign to rewrite history. The city of Richmond, Virginia, is currently finalizing plans to disinter the remains of Gen. Ambrose Powell “A.P.” Hill and to tear down the monument that honors his life. WRIC-TV reported that, under the orders from city officials, including millennial Democratic Mayor Levar Stoney, Hill will be dug up and erased from the city’s collective memory.
SocietyArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: What we remember this Memorial Day

While it's unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America's Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, Scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It's good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation's memory, as did their cause.
MilitaryPortsmouth Times

Of friends and freedom

Though my life has been blessed by many a good friend, it is at this time of year I fondly give pause to thank God for one of my dearest… Lieutenant Colonial Vance Huston. This brave American proudly served 23 years in the United States Marine Corps. He heroically flew...
California Statefloridanewstimes.com

A country slowly emerging from a pandemic celebrates the Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Palm Beach Marine Corps, California, Florida

A country gradually emerging from the social distance measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic died on duty on Memorial Day observed without the severe pandemic restrictions that affected the memorial day just a year ago. Honored generations of US veterans. Memorial Day parades and events were held on Mondays in...
FestivalSterling Journal-Advocate

MICHIELI: Putting memory back in Memorial Day

During this weekend, millions of people across our country will visit a place most of us would rather avoid: the cemetery. After all, on Memorial Day for many people is little more than an opportunity for a three-day-weekend to celebrate the unofficial start of summer. For others, especially those who have lost a family member in one of our nation’s wars or other military actions and adventures, it’s a time of solemnity.
Politicsthedispatch.com

A Tribute to the Dead, A Reminder to the Living

You could think of World War I as the last of 1,200 years of conflicts between the rival royal houses of Europe. Or you could think of it as the first war of the American era of world history. But if you’re like most of us, you usually don’t think of it at all.
Educationtalesbuzz.com

The one class every American high schooler needs to take

We live in anxious times. But many times in our past were far more anxious, and the reasons for anxiety then were more compelling. Consider, for example, the situation facing the world in the early months of 1941, when Hitler’s triumphant armies controlled continental Europe, when only the British Isles managed to hold out and when the future of liberty looked very dim.
Texas StateDaily Press

Book review: In ‘On Juneteenth,’ a historian challenges established notions about Texas

The first friend I made when I moved from Florida to the Twin Cities of Minnesota in 1987 was a woman from Doucette, Texas. Laverne, like me, was a Black woman who’d traded the South’s warmth and lushness for the cold, austere beauty of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But we were often homesick and attended events that reminded us of home. For Laverne — a proud native daughter of East Texas — that was the annual Juneteenth festival in north Minneapolis. I had no idea what Juneteenth was before she told me that it was a celebration to honor the day enslaved people in Texas found out they were free: June 19, 1865. From time to time she would actually say, “Don’t mess with Texas.”
FestivalTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Day is about remembering all war dead

Memorial Day is one of America's most solemn and patriotic days. It is a sacred day to all war veterans. Monday’s day of remembrance honors America's patriots who gave what President Abraham Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion." Their ultimate sacrifice serves as a constant reminder of the...
SocietyWashington Post

I’d be a Republican if it weren’t for the Republicans. So might many other African Americans.

Robert J. Walker, a retired educator and freelance writer in Walls, Miss., is the author of “12 Characteristics of an Effective Teacher.”. In an 1927 interview with the Harvard Crimson, Swarthmore College philosophy professor J.H. Holmes said he had spoken with Mahatma Gandhi about the Indian leader’s views of Western religion. “I like your Christ,” Gandhi told him, “but not your Christianity.” During Gandhi’s lifetime, many in India embraced the teachings of Christ, but they did not see Christ-like examples lived by their British rulers — and thus saw no need to convert to the Christian faith.