Juan de Jongh: Wasps centre to rejoin Stormers at end of season

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWasps centre Juan de Jongh will leave the club at the end of the season to rejoin South African side the Stormers. The 33-year-old, capped 19 times by the Springboks, joined Wasps from the Stormers in 2017 and has made 65 appearances for the club. He helped the Coventry-based side...

www.bbc.co.uk
