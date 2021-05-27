Letter: Loss of Alpenrose Dairy is sad

Lewis Lapham delivered this convocation address in 2012 at the University of King’s College in Halifax, Nova Scotia. When I look back on my own college graduation 50-odd years ago I remember being worried about what came next. I thought that the future was a place — like Paris or the Arctic Circle. The supposition proved to be mistaken. The future turns out to be something that you make instead of find. It isn’t waiting for your arrival, either with an arrest warrant or a band; it doesn’t care how you come dressed or demand to see a ticket of admission. It’s no further away than the next sentence, the next best guess, the next sketch for the painting of a life’s portrait that may or may not become a masterpiece. The future is an empty canvas or a blank sheet of paper, and if you have the courage of your own thought and your own observation, you can make of it what you will.