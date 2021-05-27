Cancel
Letter: Loss of Alpenrose Dairy is sad

By Dan Alger Sr., Vancouver
Columbian
 6 days ago

This is a really sad deal. Alpenrose Dairy in Portland will soon be no more. I grew up near there and rode my bike the 4 miles one way all the time, because they always had something going there. I played Little League there, and they had Fourth of July fireworks, a midget go-kart track and a velodrome, and a Christmas area. I had a great-uncle who worked over 30 years there. It won’t be the same after they turn it into a housing development.

Real EstatePosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don't develop Alpenrose Dairy

I own a local construction company and am firmly against any housing development at Alpenrose Dairy (“Alpenrose Dairy property could become 193-house subdivision,” May 24). If a sale to a developer goes through, it would be another failure of our local politicians by letting existing infrastructure that serves many diverse interests be bulldozed. I played baseball on the Alpenrose field under the lights as a kid, and it remains a sacred place for many: the Little League Softball World Series with teams from around the globe, the bicycle racing velodrome, concerts at the opera house, 4-H and animal barns, model train layouts, mountain bike races, holiday decorations and Storybook Lane, quarter-midget race cars, community events, and the baseball fields where countless Little Leaguers played. To create all of that infrastructure now would be incredibly expensive. Use the tax dollars for the people and buy the facility for the community. Once it’s gone, it will never come back.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Alenrose Dairy could become subdivision

The longtime Southwest Portland recreation site has been sold and shut down.A nearly 200-home subdivision may soon stand in the place of the Alpenrose Dairy property in Southwest Portland. An application filed with the city of Portland proposes to turn the 51-acre property into a 193-lot subdivision. Alpenrose Dairy has been a cherished part of Portland's history for more than a century. It was the home of the "Little League Softball World Series," as well as track racing at the Velodrome. Smith Brothers Farms of Kent, Washington bought the dairy in 2019. The proposed development is the latest in the ongoing saga of Alpenrose Dairy, much of which played out publicly amid a bitter lawsuit between the dairy's former owners, who sought to keep the property from being sold. A judge declined to block the sale. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORKCBY

Proposal would turn Alpenrose Dairy lot into single-home subdivision

PORTLAND, Ore. – A local land survey company and a homebuilder have submitted a proposal to turn the Alpenrose Dairy lot in southwest Portland into a 193-lot, single-family subdivision. The Bureau of Development Services confirmed the plans on Monday. The Alpenrose Dairy lot is bordered on the west by the...
Portland, ORkptv.com

Plans submitted to turn Alpenrose Dairy into housing subdivision

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A proposal submitted with the Bureau of Development Services could see the Alpenrose Dairy facility in southwest Portland turned into a housing subdivision. The proposal was submitted by Westlake Consultants and Lennar Corporation last week. It suggests turning the 56-acre facility into a 193-lot housing subdivision...
