Letter: Loss of Alpenrose Dairy is sad
This is a really sad deal. Alpenrose Dairy in Portland will soon be no more. I grew up near there and rode my bike the 4 miles one way all the time, because they always had something going there. I played Little League there, and they had Fourth of July fireworks, a midget go-kart track and a velodrome, and a Christmas area. I had a great-uncle who worked over 30 years there. It won't be the same after they turn it into a housing development.