Protests

Street Vendors United: Spain’s Manteros Union

By RAD DOX
roarmag.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the story of Spain’s first street vendor union and its creative solidarity in the face of racism, police harassment and COVID-19. In many Spanish cities, migrant street vendors sell knock-off brand clothing, using simple blankets to display their merchandise on the sidewalk. They are known as “manteros.” Their work is precarious, and they constantly face hassles from the police. This is the story of the first mantero trade union, its creative struggle against racism, and solidarity in times of COVID-19.

roarmag.org
