If You're Podcasting, You Need to Know Audio Production

We all have room to grow in our relationships when it comes to communication. Whether you’re working on your own ability to be a better listener or you feel someone (important in your life) could improve their listening skills. Today, I get to the root of the matter by explaining how/why so much of our communication style is habitual (practiced for years!), different kinds of listening/listeners, how our environment factors into how we listen, and more! I’ll also provide some simple easy-to-remember tips to break bad listening habits and create good ones!