Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

If You're Podcasting, You Need to Know Audio Production

By Entrepreneur Store
MySanAntonio
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of all Americans ages 12 to 34 listen to podcasts every month, while the number of Americans ages 55 and older who listen to podcasts has increased by almost 20 percent this year. Put into context, there are more Americans who listen to podcasts on a monthly basis than have a Netflix subscription. Podcasting isn't a niche thing anymore; it's completely mainstream, and it's a viable growth tool for many businesses.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recording#Audio Production#Digital Audio#Podcasting#Americans#Adobe Premiere Pro Cc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Netflix
Related
TechnologyCNET

Spatial audio and Apple Music: What you need to know

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple unveiled its spatial audio feature on Apple Music earlier this week at WWDC, but what exactly is it?. The ability to listen to audio on more than one plane, or dimension, has...
Podcastchalenejohnson.com

Podcast – You’re Not Listening | How to Be Heard

We all have room to grow in our relationships when it comes to communication. Whether you’re working on your own ability to be a better listener or you feel someone (important in your life) could improve their listening skills. Today, I get to the root of the matter by explaining how/why so much of our communication style is habitual (practiced for years!), different kinds of listening/listeners, how our environment factors into how we listen, and more! I’ll also provide some simple easy-to-remember tips to break bad listening habits and create good ones!
ComputersDesignmodo

Everything You Need to Know About Dark Patterns

They are everywhere. Little tricks on webpages, in apps and with popups and forms that “trick” you into completing an action online. These so-called dark patterns have a negative impact on user experience, frustrate website visitors and should be avoided. (That little “benefit” you get from someone clicking the wrong thing isn’t actually good for you either.)
TV SeriesZimbio

The Streaming TV Shows You Need To Know This Summer

The streaming schedule in the summer months ahead should excite TV watchers of all kinds. Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+, HBO Max will all debut new and returning shows. So, whether you're looking for something new to laugh at, or just waiting to binge some Outer Banks, salvation lies ahead. Here's a preview of the best TV series coming to streaming services in summer 2021.
Technologylexblog.com

Podcast: Demystifying IP and NFTs – what you need to know

The podcast covers how businesses can exploit NFTs and the various routes to market, while navigating the IP issues which will arise now and in the future. For example, who owns the copyright in the NFT, and what rights are transferred to a purchaser? Is this what the consumer understands themselves to be buying? Is the author of an NFT entitled to royalties each time that NFT is subsequently resold?
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

SpectraLayers 8 Audio Editing with Advanced AI Processing

HAMBURG, Germany - Steinberg today announces the immediate availability of SpectraLayers Pro 8 and SpectraLayers Elements 8, the award-winning audio editing software with newly enhanced capabilities, from automatic AI-assisted processes to updated manual selection tools and logical workflow improvements. SpectraLayers offers highly flexible audio empowerment by displaying sounds as visual...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use Miro: Everything You Need to Know

If you are looking for an all-in-one software to collaborate, brainstorm, and conduct whiteboard sessions with your team, then Miro is an efficient tool. Miro offers a diverse set of features and membership options, making it an excellent choice for individual contributors, project managers, developers, and consultants. There are many...
Technologytodaysmotorvehicles.com

5 things you need to know

1. Increased automation is leading to a push for digitalization. As manufacturers continue to focus on automation, the growing quantity of automated components in production means more motors, PLCs, power distribution components, and connections between machines and systems. Thanks to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), these components and their related production processes – from conceptual design to operation and maintenance – generate data. Today’s automation architects know that storing, interpreting, and taking action on that data is the next frontier. For data to be made useful, it requires digitalization: a transformation of the ways in which we work and collaborate to leverage the data at our disposal.
Musicmusically.com

Music Ally startup files: Unitea rewards music’s superfans

In the last 12 months, the music industry has quickly untethered itself from the touring/streaming duopoly and more fully realised the potential of various previously-untested platforms, approaches, and products. Artists have embraced the Direct-to-Fan ethos in all its forms: whether it’s livestream performances on Twitch, building a Patreon supporter base,...
SoftwareSonic State

Steinberg Releases SpectraLayers 8

Audio editing software gets newly enhanced capabilities 24/06/21. Steinberg has announced the immediate availability of SpectraLayers Pro 8 and SpectraLayers Elements 8, the award-winning audio editing software with newly enhanced capabilities, from automatic AI-assisted processes to updated manual selection tools and logical workflow improvements. Marketing Manager Luis Dongo told us,...
Businessdigitalcommerce360.com

5 Amazon advertising trends you need to know

The past year has led to significant changes in the way retailers engage customers on platforms like Amazon. Brands are discovering powerful new strategies and better growth opportunities as a result. If you’re not advertising on Amazon today, you are in a rapidly shrinking minority. According to Feedvisor’s recent survey...
Technologybestcaraudio.com

Do You Need to Break Car Audio Speakers In Slowly?

We were cruising the internet a few weeks ago and noticed a comment from a self-proclaimed car audio expert that new speakers and subwoofers need to be broken in at low power levels. He made it particularly clear that the voice coil needed to be broken in gently. If you’ve ever considered how a speaker works from more than an “it makes sound” perspective or you have a grasp of basic electrical theory, then you’ll know that these are not accurate statements.
Businesscommercialintegrator.com

Planar Launches Planar Studios For Virtual Production, Extended Reality

Display manufacturer Planar has announced the launch of Planar Studios, a new initiative that capitalizes on the growth of the virtual production and extended reality markets by combining the advanced technologies, industry partnerships and personnel to create on-screen content for film and TV. Through the initiative, Planar hopes to become...
Softwarerekkerd.org

Image-Line launches tutorial series on mixing in FL Studio

Image-Line has kicked off a new series of tutorials on mixing in the FL Studio music production software for Windows and Mac. The first video shows you around the basics of mixing. We asked you what tutorial to make next. You said Mixing! This is the first in a 5...
Cell PhonesMusicRadar.com

Universal Audio launches UAFX Control mobile app

We already know Universal Audio's three new UAFX effects pedals are very, very good and now the Control mobile app with Bluetooth connectivity we alluded to in our review has finally arrived to give players an enhanced experience. The apps allow you to quickly adjust settings on the Astra Modulation...
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

The Elder Scrolls Blackwood: Everything you need to know

The Elder Scrolls has been loved and has had a massive fan base since the first day it was released. The upcoming expansion, Blackwood, has been hyped up as one of the best expansions yet. The expansion was just recently released for PC and Mac, and will be released on...