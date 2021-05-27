Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

VIDEO: Mamma Elk Attacks Bear To Protect Calf

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncredible wildlife drama caught on camera from Flagstaff, Arizona where a cow elk turns the tables on a black bear that was attacking its calf and gave a quick barrage of hoof strikers before taking off. Don’t mess with maternal instincts:

unofficialnetworks.com
