VIDEO: Mamma Elk Attacks Bear To Protect Calf

On April 26, our 78-pound family dog was viciously attacked by a bear that entered our yard over a 5-foot chain-link fence. This happened in broad daylight (11 a.m.). We were able to rush him to the vet, where he underwent emergency surgery. He was both clawed and bitten and his survival was in doubt; there were large pieces of skin, muscle and fat falling off of him as we got him into our car. Since the attack, he has been hospitalized with only a few respite days at home, and required multiple surgeries, with more to follow. We think he is going to make it but he is looking at even more surgeries and a long recovery.