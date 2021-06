Contributed Content Provided by WordPro SEO. If you’re young, passionate, and driven, you’re likely thinking about securing a comfortable future for yourself and perhaps the family you want to build. On the other hand, if you’re on the fence or have difficulty imagining your future, there’s still plenty of reason to consider the here and now as a resource for your future self. Investing at a young age is a decision that will only benefit you later on. In this article, Daniel Calugar discusses all the reasons you should invest right now instead of waiting.