I know nothing about cars, put off learning to drive until I was practically geriatric and could barely identify the difference between a Mini and a Maserati. But even I am not immune to the beauty of a vintage car, especially when that car is among the rarest models ever made. This week’s issue introduces us to the wonder of the Ferrari 330 LMB, an enigmatic machine that competed in the 1963 24 Hours of Le Mans and which has an estimated value that reaches into millions of pounds. Not that they ever come up for sale: only four examples were ever made.