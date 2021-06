Valedictorian Freddiemae Thompson shared her faith, remembered the good times and good people along the way and led her fellow Dollarway High School graduates in a chant of: "Ohh, Let's Go, Cards, Go! Go, Cards, Go!" during their commencement Tuesday at the Dollarway Fieldhouse. Heavy rain forced the ceremony to move from Cardinal Stadium inside the gymnasium, on the old Dollarway Road campus.