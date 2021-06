If you're considering putting your money into Dogecoin, there are a few things you should ask yourself first. Not many cryptocurrencies have had a bigger or wilder 2021 than Dogecoin. From the start of the year to the beginning of May, Dogecoin's price went up by 12,000%. Since then, It has dropped by over 50%. It's also one of very few cryptocurrencies to become a household name. Even my grandmother has heard about it.