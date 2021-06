An Eagle man’s death, initially deemed to be of natural causes, is now being investigated as a homicide. On May 6, Alaska State Troopers were notified that 69-year old Eagle resident Gerald Goodnoh had been found deceased at his property several miles outside of the village. The body was discovered by a concerned community member who went to check on Goodnoh after not seeing him for several days, trooper public information officer Austin McDaniel said.