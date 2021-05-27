Riley Green Covers Jamey Johnson’s “Can’t Cash My Checks” Back In 2014

It’s no secret that Riley Green is a fan of Jamey Johnson.

Riley’s known to cover Jamey’s iconic top 10 hit, “In Color”, pretty often out on the road.

And, back in 2014, he covered a different song of Jamey’s, “Can’t Cash My Checks”, at the Soul Kitchen in Mobile, Alabama where he was opening for Chris Cagle.

The song is from Jamey’s 2010 double-album The Guitar Song, and he wrote it with his late band-member Jason “Rowdy” Cope, Shannon Lawson and James Otto.

Riley told Billboard he’s always been a fan of Jamey:

“I was a really big Jamey Johnson fan growing up. Still am.

He’s one of those guys that when he plays and sings, the type of songs he writes, he definitely has his own sound. So that was something that I really admired growing up.

Some of his stuff wasn’t as popular in the mainstream, but he keeps doing his own thing.”

After hearing Jamey might be working on a new album, only to find out it probably isn’t happening any time soon, I guess this is the next best thing.

I had to do a double-take when I first watched this video, wondering if the man singing was Riley or a member of Duck Dynasty.

Just look at that beard…

The original: