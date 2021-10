Located in a developing neighborhood, the school offers students, teachers, parents and the community an opportunity to engage in spaces that support education. The three-year modernization fully upgraded the building with infrastructure and glass-enclosed stairwells that bookend the historic brick facade. The design also focused on improving horizontal and vertical circulation, providing daylight to lower-level spaces and enhancing connections to the exterior. Throughout the school, academic areas accommodate computers for all students as well as a variety of laboratories and makerspaces. The school grounds have been revitalized by maximizing green space. Improvements include reconfigured and expanded outdoor play areas, demonstration gardens and terraced seating accessible from the student dining area.

