Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Ultimate Open Lattice Top #3DPrinting #3DThursday

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!

blog.adafruit.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lattice#Snakes#Circuitpython#Time#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
Country
Germany
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Python
Related
Electronicsadafruit.com

Callisto II is a #3DPrinted Retro Computer #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

We’re pretty sure if you make your own Callisto II you’ll find a ton a things to use it for =) From Pigeonaut on YouTube via Hackaday. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Technologyadafruit.com

Robot Chassis for the Adafruit Crickit #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This chassis for the Adafruit Crickit boards prints upside down, then zip-ties together. In Tinkercad, you can customize the chassis if desired (or even send to Fusion 360). download the files on: https://www.tinkercad.com/things/hrOBqmu9fsZ. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a...
Appareladafruit.com

Magnetic Shoe Laces (slim-fit) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

These magnetic shoe laces are printed in two pieces for each shoe. The parts are sticking together by using a small hook and a magnet. While there are already many designs on Thingiverse most of them are quite massive in size and won’t fit shoes with only little space for the laces. This is why I designed these magnetic laces which will fit better in that situation. The width of the parts when “connected” is only 18 mm. The distance required between the wholes on both sides is ~10-15 mm. Distances between two holes on one shoe side is ~20mm.
Computersadafruit.com

Building the micro word clock 2021 edition

I am planning on teaching some people to use Kicad, since its my new favorite EDA tool. I searched high and low for a decent circuit that would do something cool, with a good variety (but small number) of parts. Basically something fun and not intimidating. I got hooked on formatc1702’s micro word clock. It is an excellent use of the atmega8 series unusually high current drive outputs.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Getting Started in Metalworking

When I ask hobby makers what skills they would most like to learn next, the answers are frequently welding and machining/metalworking. In this Blondihacks video, Quinn patiently runs through the tools and supplies one needs to get started in hobby machining. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s...
Scienceadafruit.com

Nikita Sardesai #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

Nikita Sardesai is a professional systems engineer working on modelling and simulations, Via Created digital. Long before a rocket can be launched into space, the proposed mission must be put through a series of complex models and simulations to ensure its success — and safety. Systems engineer Nikita Sardesai helps make this happen.
Computersadafruit.com

Camera support coming to CircuitPython on ESP32-S2

Check it out – today we’re testing the ESP32-S2 Kaluga dev kit v1.3 with the latest PR from Jeff to add native camera support to CircuitPython. https://github.com/adafruit/circuitpython/pull/4880 In only a few lines of code we can initialize a display, read a buffer from the camera, then blit it out to the onboard 240×320 screen. We now have libraries for both OV7670 and the nicer/newer OV2640 https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_CircuitPython_OV2640 Amazing work by our team to get this so smooth! – video.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Ortho 5×6 snap-apart NeoKeys #comingsoon

OK we finally got around to finishing testing and ordering these PCBs, after trying out the prototypes we decided we wanted to fully route GND and VDD through to all boards which took a while because there’s so many sub-boards and we couldn’t just use a copper plane fill. Still, its done! will make Macropad and other ortho-keyboard construction much easier: best to use if broken out into any rectangular shape. Wire cols/rows for the switches and power/ground/neopixel for individual lighting. The NeoPixel signal will snake through the shape, and if its non-rectangular you’ll only need a jumper here and there to get the NeoPixel signal around.
Computersadafruit.com

An online editor for CircuitPython #CircuitPython

YouTube user River Wang posts about (video above) a CircuitPython online IDE, which is web-based, requiring zero software setup. This would be ideal for any computer, but especially for machines where installing additional software is not possible such as at libraries, public spaces, and on school Chromebooks. You can try...
Shoppingadafruit.com

JP’s Product Pick of the Week 6/22/21 NeoKey 1×4 QT @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video (link video). This week’s pick is the NeoKey 1×4 QT I2C – Four Mechanical Key Switches with NeoPixels – STEMMA QT / Qwiic! Watch the video to find out about the NeoKey 1×4 QT I2C – Four Mechanical Key Switches with NeoPixels – STEMMA QT / Qwiic, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
Video Gamesadafruit.com

#AdafruitLearningSystem Weekly Update: Zelda Edition

This week on the Adafruit Learning System, we published only one new guide, but we updated a couple others. Learn all about the new Adafruit Slider Trinkey and the Adafruit PiTFT 2.8″ Touchscreen Display for the Raspberry Pi, or learn about CircuitPython on Linux and Raspberry Pi. After seeing the...
Computersadafruit.com

HackSpace Magazine Issue 44 – CircuitPython on MicroPython #CircuitPython @MicroPython @HackSpaceMag

HackSpace Magazine Issue 44 takes a look at using CircuitPython libraries in MicroPython. Raspberry Pi Pico has support for two different versions of Python: MicroPython, which is supported by Raspberry Pi, and CircuitPython, which is (a fork of MicroPython) created by Adafruit. MicroPython unlocks a few more features of the underlying hardware, but CircuitPython has more libraries to support common maker hardware. Which should you use? How about MicroPython with a CircuitPython compatibility layer?
Electronicsadafruit.com

USB controllable panel mount and tower-light samples

What can we say, we like tower lights and other notification systems. But they’re often 12V and require a controller. These alerts are panel-mount friendly AND come with a USB cable for power and data. When plugged into a computer or Raspberry Pi they appear as a serial port. Send bytes over to turn on the red, yellow or green LEDs, the tower lamp also has a loud buzzer which we only turned on for 100ms because its SUPER LOUD and we don’t want to annoy anyone around 🙂 – video.
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py, and a lotta RP2040!. It’s Trinkey QT2040, the circuit board with an RP2040 heart and Stemma QT legs. The PCB is designed to slip into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. There’s an RP2040 microcontroller on board with just enough circuitry to keep it happy. There’s an RGB NeoPixel, a reset and bootloader or user button and a STEMMA QT Port on the end. That’s it!
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: The Golden Chip – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

A rare sight today, ICs dressed in gold & ceramic once roamed the land. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

New RP2040 Powered Board Adds PoE

The Raspberry Pi Pico's RP2040 SoC has generated quite a buzz in the maker community. The $1 chip provides plenty of GPIO and is fast enough to handle even high definition video. Interfacing an Ethernet socket to the RP2040 requires lots of wires, but popular maker Bitluni has your back with a new RP2040-based design that sports an Ethernet port with Power-over-Ethernet capability, designed by Burgduino and spotted by Hackster.
ElectronicsRaspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Zero makes a xylophone play itself

When maker Stéphane (aka HalStar) set about building this self-playing xylophone, their goal was to learn more about robotics, and to get hands-on with some mechanical parts they had never used before, in this case solenoids. They also wanted to experiment with Raspberry Pi to build something that reflected their...
Computersadafruit.com

NEORV32: a customizable RISC-V SoC #RISCV #FPGA

The NEORV32 Processor is a customizable microcontroller-like system on chip (SoC) that is based on the RISC-V NEORV32 CPU. The project is intended as auxiliary processor in larger SoC designs or as ready-to-go stand-alone custom / customizable microcontroller. When I started to dive into the emerging RISC-V ecosystem I felt...