Amazon-MGM seen winning antitrust nod as tech critics cry foul

By David McLaughlin
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com's takeover of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is sparking fresh criticism about the spreading tentacles of America's technology giants, but the deal underscores how competition watchdogs have their hands tied when it comes to curbing the companies' growth. Critics of tech firms in Washington on Wednesday slammed the MGM deal as the latest...

Businessadexchanger.com

Google Nears Antitrust Settlement In France; Opera Ads Sees 130% Uptick In Revenue

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Google is close to settling an antitrust case in France. The company stands accused of, wait for it, abusing its power in online advertising. The settlement will likely include a fine and require Google to make some operational changes, The Wall Street Journal reports. The case, brought by France’s Competition Authority, treds familiar ground. The difference is that we could see some real action as a result. Specifically, Google stands accused of allowing its DoubleClick for Publishers ad server to preference AdX and give Google an advantage against other auction operators. In 2018, DFP and AdX were merged to create Google Ad Manager. Google will not admit (or deny) any wrongdoing as part of the settlement. The remedy, rather, would be for Google to improve the interoperability of AdX with independent ad servers. Sounds great – although it should be noted that the proposed changes would be binding only in France. Even so, it’s possible that Google could implement them more broadly in order to preempt other antitrust actions. Google is facing antitrust lawsuits in the US, the UK and the EU.
BusinessVirginia Business

Are big tech firms more like nations?

Roughly two years ago, Facebook announced plans to lead a consortium of companies creating a new digital token currency called Libra. The partners were to include major payment processors Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Stripe, among others. However, strong opposition from financial regulators around the world led to its shelving. Fast-forward...
Violent CrimesInternational Business Times

'Blue Lives Murder' Shirts Sold On Amazon; Law Enforcement Cries Foul

The Detectives’ Endowment Association asks Amazon to stop selling "anti-cop" items. Face masks, T-shirts, and hoodies with the cop-hating slogan found for sale on Amazon. Amazon had previously taken down racist and anti-Semitic products from its platform. Law enforcement officers have cried foul after discovering that Amazon is still selling...
BusinessAutoblog

Rivian could seek a value of about $70 billion when it goes public

Rivian, the electric-truck startup backed by Amazon, has selected underwriters for an initial public offering that could come later this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Rivian is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Morgan Stanley, said the people, who asked to...
Businesswindermeresun.com

Amazon Is Buying MGM Studios For $8.45 Billion

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
BusinessGizmodo

Amazon, MGM, and the Price of Entertainment

If all goes according to Amazon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s plans, the web service giant will soon acquire the legacy film studio in an $8.45 billion deal that will add thousands of movies and television shows to the tech company’s portfolio of content available to stream to 200 million Prime subscribers. Taken at face value, Amazon’s move is part of the company’s attempt at giving its customers more options when it comes to choosing what to watch, and many will be fine to leave it at that. But gobbling up one of the oldest film studios in Hollywood is something worth considering from a few more angles.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Amazon Bought MGM for $8.5 Billion. Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 in the Tech Giant in 2011

Amazon made waves in Hollywood Wednesday when it announced that it would be acquiring MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. Amazon expects the massive purchase of the home of the "James Bond" and "Rocky" franchises to bolster its Prime Video service, which founder and outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos has in the past said helps attract Prime subscribers who in turn buy more from the company.
TV Showstheubj.com

Amazon and MGM sign an agreement for Amazon to acquire MGM

Amazon and MGM today detailed that they have gone into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will get MGM at a purchase cost of $8.45 billion. MGM has just about 100 years of filmmaking history and enhancements created by Amazon Studios, which has mainly based on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help save MGM’s heritage and catalog of motion pictures, and outfit customers with more critical access to these current works. Through this getting, Amazon would connect with MGM to continue doing what they spend significant time in: extraordinary storytelling.
Hollywood, FLMiami Herald

Why Amazon buying MGM is a watershed moment for Hollywood and tech

After years of waiting, predictions that a tech giant would buy a legacy film and TV studio are finally coming true. Amazon said Wednesday it is acquiring Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios for $8.45 billion — snapping up a library of more than 4,000 movies and storied franchises including "James Bond," "Rocky" and "The Pink Panther" — a watershed moment in the collision of Hollywood and big tech.
Washington StateMetro International

Analysis-Amazon’s Washington critics set to pounce on MGM deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon’s move to buy the MGM movie and TV studio will provide fuel for the Seattle company’s critics in the nation’s capitol who complain it is already too big and powerful, but experts said the deal poses few classic antitrust concerns. A little more than an hour after...
Westchester County, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Amazon to acquire MGM for $8.45B

By the time Westchester moviegoers have fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic and again sit down in their plush theater seats with popcorn and soft drinks in hand and get ready to feel the excitement as Leo the Lion once again roars to introduce an MGM movie, there will be something different: it will be retailing giant Amazon that is Leo’s new trainer.
BusinessSouthern Minnesota News

Amazon To Buy MGM

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon is going Hollywood. The online shopping giant is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after buying grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017. The deal is the latest in the media industry that’s aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+. AT&T and Discovery announced last week that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.
Businessbizmagsb.com

Amazon faces new antitrust lawsuit

As Amazon continues to fend off political interests who are increasingly eager to regulate and rein in the tech giant, one attorney general has filed a lawsuit that could have major implications. The District of Columbia filed an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday against Amazon alleging the company is using its monopoly...
TV Showslicenseglobal.com

Amazon Closes MGM Deal

The New York Times and CNBC have confirmed that Amazon has purchased MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The acquisition will provide a definite boost to Amazon’s already robust streaming service, Amazon Prime. While MGM no longer owns many of its classic films, the company brings with it the “James Bond”...
Businessdarkhorizons.com

MGM Officially Sold To Amazon

First reported last week, it has now gone past the negotiation stage and the deal is done – Amazon has officially acquired MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. Through the acquisition, Amazon says they plan to help preserve the heritage of MGM’s near-century-long film and TV library along with providing customers greater access to their existing works.