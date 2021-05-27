Cubs: Joe West has a long history umpiring at Wrigley Field
On Tuesday night, Joe West became the all-time leader in games umpired, surpassing Bill Klem with his 5,376th contest. The Chicago Cubs have seen their fair share of “Cowboy Joe” as he’s spent most of the games in his storied career in the Friendly Confines, creating many memories for players and fans along the way. Those weren’t always good memories, but there’s plenty to look back on regarding a tenure that began back in late 1976.cubbiescrib.com