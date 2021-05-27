Cubs: Joe West has a long history umpiring at Wrigley Field

Anthony Rizzo, for the most part, has been an honest man throughout his MLB career. That was no different this week. Every Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs star goes on “Kap and J-Hood“, the 7 AM morning show on ESPN 1000. It is always great to get updates on things surrounding the team from someone who would know better than everyone. He made some comments that might make people think twice when they rip on umpire Joe West.