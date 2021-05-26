Memorial Day 2021: Samsung is having a huge savings event on TVs, appliances and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cleaning your floors day in and day out can be exhausting—especially if you live in a multi-story home or have a furry friend running around. That’s why our team at Reviewed has spent countless hours testing out the best vacuums on the market. With these machines, your floors will be free of all the dust, dirt and debris possible, since they'll pick up even the grime your old machine left behind. And you don't have to wait for Memorial Day 2021 to buy one for less. In fact, if it's a Dyson vacuum you're after, you can choose from several discounted models right now—all of which are going for $100 off!