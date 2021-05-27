Cancel
El Reno, OK

Update: Westbound I-40 reopened in El Reno

By K. Querry-Thompson
KFOR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say drivers along an Oklahoma interstate may need to find an alternate route on Thursday morning. Around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say that westbound I-40 was narrowed to one lane west of El Reno, at mile marker 112, due to a crash.

kfor.com
