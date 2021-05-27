National Road Trip Day 2021: Where to find the best deals on RV rentals, campsites, hotels

In the high plateau region of northwestern Arizona, cut by the Colorado River, lies an unparalleled diversity of colorful rock layers, known as the Grand Canyon, a remarkable and magnificent beauty of Earth’s wonder never seen elsewhere. Its historical event remains an amazement to every person who has seen or heard about it. Be in awe of the Grand Canyon’s beauty from its major destinations. South Rim, which is the most visited, features Grand Canyon Village. North Rim is more remote and is ideal for a quieter experience. Grand Canyon West highlights the 70-foot (21.3-meter) Skywalk glass bridge. Whether you are down for an adventure or sightseeing in the magnificent gorge, level up your Arizona travel by staying at a top-class hotel near the Grand Canyon. Scroll down to find out more about the best luxury hotels near Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.