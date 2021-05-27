Bojangles preps to open two Henrico locations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After years in incubation, two long-planned Bojangles locations in Henrico County are getting closer to their hatching dates. The Charlotte-based fried chicken chain is preparing to begin construction on a new store at 5207 Brook Road near its intersection with Azalea Avenue, while site work is underway for another new spot at 5441 S. Laburnum Ave. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense .

