Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii County, HI

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island South by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:07:00 Expires: 2021-05-29 02:00:00 Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don`t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai East; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala MINOR COASTAL FLOODING ON ALL ISLANDS DURING HIGH TIDES THROUGH FRIDAY .Peak monthly high tides combined with above normal sea levels will produce nuisance coastal flooding, primarily during the afternoon and early evening high tides today and Friday. MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDES THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of all Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program`s Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides Project at: PacificIslandsKingTides.org

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Honolulu County, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
County
Maui County, HI
County
Kauai County, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Island#Coastal Flooding#Pacific Islands#Coastal Erosion#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Statement#Niihau#Upcountry#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Miami, FLFOXBusiness

Miami building collapse: Possible causes explained by area expert

A condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday morning has left many wondering what caused the massive implosion, which has so far killed one person and left 99 people unaccounted for. Miami-Dade County authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the Champlain Towers South Condo collapse, though an official cause...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

'We have a deal': Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure agreement

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package but warned he would not sign it unless it was passed "in tandem" with a separate budget reconciliation bill that invested in social infrastructure and other Democratic priorities. "For me, investment in our physical and...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

White House confirms it plans to evacuate 18,000 Afghans who worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan

The White House has informed some lawmakers that it plans to evacuate approximately 18,000 Afghans who worked for the U.S. as translators. These Afghans will be able to leave Afghanistan to be temporarily relocated to a yet-to-be-named third country or territory for their own safety, as the Taliban begins to retake more districts during the phased withdrawal of American troops, which President Biden has said will be completed by September 11.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding...