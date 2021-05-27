Family Business Is a Blood Sport. Here's How to Avoid the Pitfalls.

Any which way you slice it, working with families makes for good theater. The business part, however, often devolves into bad drama. One brother feels another isn't giving as much of himself to the business as he is, so he suggests that he should have less equity as a result. The wife of the CEO (she's also the COO) feels pressured and put upon by her husband after maternity leave. Her father (the founder and old school, set in his manual ways) is overly critical of new systems and consultants hovering around the company he started.