Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Family Business Is a Blood Sport. Here's How to Avoid the Pitfalls.

By Yuri Kruman
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny which way you slice it, working with families makes for good theater. The business part, however, often devolves into bad drama. One brother feels another isn't giving as much of himself to the business as he is, so he suggests that he should have less equity as a result. The wife of the CEO (she's also the COO) feels pressured and put upon by her husband after maternity leave. Her father (the founder and old school, set in his manual ways) is overly critical of new systems and consultants hovering around the company he started.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Family Business#Maternity Leave#Blood Sport#Family Values#Business People#True Blood#Family Secrets#Social Business#Workplace Failures#Difficult Conversations#Ideal Clients#Family Squabbles#Parents#Success#Individual Coaching#Company Culture#Technicalities#Key People#Ineffective Communication#Philosophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Common Music Catalog Sales Pitfalls and My Tips on How to Avoid Them

Since forming Sound Royalties, our organization’s mission has always been to help artists, songwriters and producers access the funding they need while keeping their copyrights. However, if a creative decides to sell, they need to be aware of the many pitfalls that they may face through the sales process. The...
Social SecurityNECN

How to Change Your Name: 5 Steps to Avoid Legal Pitfalls

What's in a name? Well... everything. A name can be an expression of identity, family history or relationship status. It can also be something that you don't like or doesn't properly reflect who you are. So if you're getting married, divorced, unhappy with your name or changing it for any...
RestaurantsPosted by
Shore News Network

Panera Bread is changing how it does business in 2021. Here’s what’s happening

Panera, a leader and innovator in the fast-casual restaurant segment, today unveiled its next-generation Panera bakery-cafe restaurant design. As the brand that introduced fast casual to the industry, Panera is redefining its modern experience to serve today’s guest. This includes enhanced digital capabilities, personalized options and more drive-thru access for an increasingly off-premise world; yet, the brand is still betting on dine-in with comfortable seating around its signature fireplace and a focus on its unique craft bakery experience within a vibrant, warm and welcoming environment.
TravelPosted by
Woman's World

Fake Travel Websites Are Popping Up Now More Than Ever — Here’s How to Avoid Them

With more and more Americans getting vaccinated every day and communities across the country opening back up, there’s a lot to look forward to. You may even be starting to make plans to see friends and family near and far. But before you book those plane tickets or nail down hotel reservations, it’s important to know that there are more fake travel websites than ever before .
Small BusinessBrit + Co

Start Or Grow Your Business In 10 Weeks — Here’s How

Pssst. Did you hear? Brit + Co's 10-week business program for women, Selfmade, is back for the summer! And that also means our scholarship program is back in action thanks to our amazing partner, Office Depot. Keep reading for more about the life-changing program and how to join the thriving, entrepreneurial community that's helped mentor over 5,700 women to date.
EconomyEntrepreneur

3 Simple Ways to Create Brand Omnipresence and Dominate Your Market

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The internet and social media have created incredible opportunities for business leaders to dominate in their respective industries. But while most entrepreneurs are searching for the "one thing" that will lead to exponential growth, many fail to realize what they're seeking is right in front of them.
BusinessThrive Global

Lars Helgeson: “Every company benefits from digital transformation”

Every company benefits from digital transformation. I can’t think of a single industry that’s better served doing things the “old school” way of pen and paper, or isolated siloed software. People are naturally resistant to change, and learning new things can be challenging, but the end result will be worth it if you transform using the right tools for the job.
Public HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

10 Skills You Need For Your Post-Pandemic Career

Ever since the pandemic began and workforces went home for what turned out to be a long period of remote work (which has yet to fully end), we’ve been asking ourselves many questions about the future of work. How are we adapting to this new environment?. Do we need new...
Social Mediaallnetarticles.com

Fun Social Events for the Workplace

The past year was a learning curve for many people as we adapted to life in lockdown. It changed the way people communicated, how we worked, and how we tackled day-to-day activities. Many businesses either closed during lockdown or adapted their workforce to work from home where possible and the change was difficult as staff learnt to communicate through online means instead of hosting face-to-face meetings.