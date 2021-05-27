Gov. Bill Lee's criminal justice reform efforts marked by both optimism and frustration
When Gov. Bill Lee asked Josh Smith to help him develop a plan for criminal justice reforms in Tennessee, the Knoxville philanthropist almost turned him down. Smith has an intimate understanding of the criminal justice system, having spent time in federal prison on drug trafficking charges. Now, years later after founding a successful business and a nonprofit, Smith wants changes in prisons and to the law.www.columbiadailyherald.com