Detoxifying Underarm Care Kits

By now, most of us have a solid grasp of the power of probiotics. We know the good-for-you bacteria’s role in a healthy gut (the key to everything from effective digestion to a better mood), but in recent years, the ingredient has become a verified skincare staple. Probiotics’ rise to topical popularity makes sense—just like the good bacteria in your body prevent bad bacteria from causing inflammation and other gastrointestinal issues, probiotic skincare works with our face’s natural bacteria to create an environment that allows cells to flourish. The result: a calmer, more radiant complexion that may also be less prone to acne.