Detoxifying Underarm Care Kits

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRustic MAKA is a popular natural personal care brand, launched by Kasia Rother, and it offers a plethora of products, one of which is a highly functional underarm care kit. Known as the 'CLEANSE + DETOX Daily Underarm Care System,' the kit boasts three products the Charcoal and Clay Bar Soap and Sponge, as well as the Charcoal Scrub for exfoliation. Using these products in succession and over time will help one's skin be smooth while lessening body odor and eliminating toxins.

