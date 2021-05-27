Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Italdesign Wants To Increase Motorcycle Safety By Using Smart Seatbelts

By José Rodríguez Jr.
Jalopnik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaldesign thinks it has found the solution for the danger inherent in motorcycle riding, and it’s been hiding in plain sight since the late 1950's: the seatbelt. The Italian design firm has filed a patent application for a motorcycle seatbelt assembly that includes a backrest, a five-point harness and, most importantly, a quick-release mechanism that detaches the whole damn thing from the bike, according to a report from Cycle World.

jalopnik.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Safety#Car Crash#Riding Motorcycle#Road Safety#Machine Design#Italian#Cycle World#Bmw Motorrad#Crash Protection#Accident#Onboard Sensors#Belt#Rider#Bikers#Safer Staying#Accelerometers#Plain Sight#Footage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsMotorcycle.com

2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Review – First Ride

Barreling down the back straight at triple digit speeds on the 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS feels surprisingly comfortable. It could be the reminiscent nostalgic comfort in having owned two of this machine’s predecessors – one of which, the Speed Triple 955i, was my first street bike. Or perhaps it’s the fact the Speed Triple has always been an upright street bike first with its performance refined and enhanced over the decades (nearly three, at this point). Or maybe still, it’s the high-level componentry working in harmony with the 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS keeping the chassis composed as I’m hard on the brakes, trailing off as I dip into the second gear left-hander.
CarsRideApart

Zaiser Promises 300-Mile Range With Its Electrocycle

Zaiser is a Colorado-based startup that is promising a lot with its very first electric motorcycle, dubbed the Electrocycle. The brand claims that it will have up to 300 miles of range, which should be enough to quell fears of range anxiety—possibly. Due to launch in late 2021 or early...
CarsRideApart

Kymco Unveils New RKS 150 Maxi-Scooter

Kymco is a Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer which is known the world over for producing some of the best mid-capacity maxi-scooters. The company has established a strong presence in the Asian and European markets thanks to models like the Xciting 400i and the X-Town 300. Kymco is also pioneering advancements in the field of electric motorcycles with its RevoNEX concept, which is expected to bear fruit to a production-ready model soon.
Carslakewalesnews.net

Motorcycle Safety is a Two-way Street

When spring is in the air, motorcycles are everywhere. Do you long for the freedom that comes with riding on the open road? Then it's critical to respect your machine and improve your skills throughout your lifetime. But that's only half the story. Motorists interested only in four-wheeled vehicles still...
Bicyclesmanofmany.com

Zero Anniversary DSR is an Electric Motorcycle with a Conscience

Fifteen years ago Zero Motorcycles came into existence, and in that decade and a half, it has risen to the top of the electric motorcycles and powertrains mountain. Now it’s marking the milestone with a special, limited edition DSR. The bike also celebrates Earth Day, with $500 from each sale of the bike going to benefit the National Forest Foundation.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Incredible RC Chevrolet Drag Truck Can Pop Wheelies

The Texas-based company Traxxas builds some of the fastest, most detailed, and downright coolest RC cars on the market. A few weeks ago, the company unveiled an incredible RC version of the new Ford Bronco, complete with portal axles, shocks, and remote locking differentials so you can go on miniature off-road adventures.
CarsJalopnik

The Porsche-Designed Mercedes-Benz 500 E On Its 30th Birthday

As I sat down to write this article, my husband took one look at the header image of the Mercedes-Benz 500 E and didn’t hesitate to ask, “Can I have one?” And on today, the car’s 30th birthday, it’s time to look back at the history of this Porsche-designed Daimler-Benz AG creation that had folks gaping when it hit the floor at the Paris Auto Show—straight from two of the people who were involved in its design and production.
Carstopgear.com

The Zero Black Forest electric bike is as sweet as it sounds

It’s a rather sweetly named special edition of the DSR. Zero calls it a ‘dual sport bike’, we call it a pretty flipping cool way to go exploring off the beaten track without making too much noise (and thus disturbing the nature around you). Zero Motorcycles offers a small handful...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Commando Jeep Renegade

Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Renegade Trailhawk, 2.4L I4 MultiAir, 4WD, Commando, Black Cloth, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 27E, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 21/29 City/Highway MPG.
CarsMotorcycle.com

2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso First Look

MV Agusta announced a new F3 Rosso model, an entry-level sportsbike with an inertial measurement unit and a Euro 5-compliant version of the company’s 798cc three-cylinder engine. Internationally, the F3 Rosso is considered a 2021 model, but we suspect it’ll come to the U.S. as a 2022 model as MV Agusta has only just recently relaunched in North America.
Businesschargedevs.com

Williams Advanced Engineering partners with Italdesign for EV production

Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) have announced a partnership that will provide the automotive sector with a complete high-performance EV production solution. Combining WAE’s composite EV rolling chassis with vehicle development services from Italdesign, the joint venture will support automotive OEMs in the creation of a range of premium...
BicyclesPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Your Motorcycle Clutch Cable Could Use an Adjustment

From the throttle body to the ignition system, many mechanical motorcycle components have been supplanted by electronic ones. And, to be fair, in many cases, that’s to the benefit of riders. But even on some new bikes, a few mechanical parts remain, such as the clutch cable. And just like any other motorcycle part, even if it isn’t broken, it still requires periodic maintenance.
CarsDayton Daily News

2021 Hyundai Elantra takes a bow

North American Car of The Year winner shows why it was recognized. Winning the North American Car of the Year (NACOY) Award is truly prestigious. I have many friends who sit on the NACOY jury and they are a critical bunch – as they should be. So when the 2021 Hyundai Elantra won NACOY it made me take notice.
Carssupercars.net

The BMW X7 from dAHLer Competition Line

The BMW X7 isn’t a small car, it’s probably the largest BMW ever made at 5.16 meters long, 2.00 meters wide, 1.80 meters high its overall weight is at least 2.4 tons, so she’s massive, but also a true BMW when it comes to driving dynamics, and that’s exactly what Swiss-based dAHLer wanted to emphasize when they created their Competition Line package for this gargantuan SUV.