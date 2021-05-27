Third Nike Air Max 90 ‘Exeter Edition’ Releasing Soon

A new earth-toned colorway of the Nike Air Max 90 is making its way to retailers soon with this pair that is showcased above in official images. Taking on a color makeup of Dark Driftwood, Black, Sail, and Light Chocolate, this Nike Air Max 90 starts off with a Sail mesh construction seen on the toe and ankle which is joined by a few different shades of brown which are notable on the leather overlays, nubuck mudguard, heel branding, and the plastic eyelets. Black is then spotted on the tongue branding, insoles, and the heel tabs. A Sail midsole with a light brown cassette Air Max unit and a black and brown rubber outsole cap things off on this Nike Air Max 90 that will be making its way to select retailers soon for $120.