Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Safe rooms save lives

Leesville Daily Leader
 5 days ago

Every year, tornadoes, hurricanes, and other extreme windstorms injure and kill people, and cause millions of dollars’ worth of property damage in the United States. Most homes, even new ones constructed according to current building codes, do not provide adequate protection for occupants seeking refuge from these events. Having a safe room built for your home or community can help provide near-absolute protection for you, your family, or the public.

www.leesvilledailyleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Hurricanes#Tornadoes#Extreme Weather#Family Room#Danger Room#Free People#Family Businesses#A State Hazard Mitigation#Gohsep La Gov#Hma Grants Helpline#Safe Room Funding#Shelter#Group Shelters#Mobile Home Communities#Occupants#Individual Homeowners#Adequate Protection#Near Absolute Protection#Refuge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas walkout sets up epic battle over voting rights

Texas legislators are gearing up for a titanic battle over a Republican effort to overhaul voting procedures after Democrats conspired to block its passage late Sunday night. The omnibus legislative package came to a screeching halt after Democrats quietly abandoned the floor of the state House, denying Republicans the quorum they needed to pass the bill in the session’s waning hours.
TennisABC News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2021 French Open after mental health controversy

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said she's withdrawing from this year’s French Open. Osaka posted a statement to Twitter on Monday with her intention to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament. It follows the controversy surrounding her decision to skip press conferences for the duration of the competition. "This isn’t a...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Reuters

U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia

The White House said on Tuesday that Brazil’s JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) has informed the U.S. government that a ransomware attack against the company that has disrupted meat production in North America and Australia originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia. JBS is the world’s largest meatpacker and the...
Sex CrimesPosted by
CBS News

Sex abuse of adults by priests outlawed by Vatican

Vatican City — Pope Francis has changed church law to explicitly criminalize the sexual abuse of adults by priests who abuse their authority and to say that laypeople who hold church office can be sanctioned for similar sex crimes. The new provisions, released Tuesday after 14 years of study, were...
Middle EastNBC News

Netanyahu's enemies may have a deal, but they haven't got a government yet

It ain't over 'til it's over. News that two major opposition parties agreed to work together to form a coalition government has dealt a significant political blow to Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. But this isn’t the first time Netanyahu has been in a battle for his political survival....