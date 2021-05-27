Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

‘This is my life’: Woman accuses airline of breaking her wheelchair in viral video

By Helen Coffey
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vvgJ_0aDGllfY00

A disabled woman “sobbing” because an airline allegedly broke her wheelchair has gone viral after her friend posted a video of the incident on social media.

Model and disability advocate Bri Scalesse shared the video of her friend Geeg DeFiebre on Tiktok on Friday.

“Today my heart broke watching my best friend sob because Delta broke her wheelchair,” reads the caption.

“She kept repeating, ‘This is my life. This is the only way I can live my life.’”

The video has garnered more than 13 million views and two million likes.

The damage to the wheelchair occurred at some point on a Delta flight between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Phoenix, Arizona.

“My wheel was warped and mangled when I exited the plane in Phoenix,” Ms DeFiebre told the Daily Dot .

“As soon as I sat down in my chair and saw my wheels, I realized that something was wrong.

“The wheel was so warped that it was impossible to push because it would dig into the side of my leg instead of rolling straight.”

Over footage of her friend visibly crying, Ms Scalesse captioned the video: “People in wheelchairs live in constant fear of airlines breaking our wheelchairs because it happens so often.

“I am so tired of watching my community suffer.”

Ms DeFiebre added: “Wheelchairs are an extension of someone’s body and required for them to be able to move about through the world. They are custom-made, expensive, and take months to get.“

A Delta spokesperson told The Independent : “We’re so sorry that her wheelchair was damaged and have been in touch with her directly to make this right, including support to make repairs to her device.

“We know our customers with disabilities rely on Delta for their travel needs, and we fell short here. We’re conducting a full investigation of what happened, because we must be better.”

It’s far from an isolated incident.

Data gathered in 2019 showed that airlines in the US had damaged thousands of passengers’ wheelchairs in just one year.

Between January and September 2019, US carriers reported having mishandled at least 7,747 chairs – an average of 29 a day.

The actual number of mishandled wheelchairs was likely to be higher, according to disability advocates, who claimed many passengers don’t formally report damage to airlines or are not immediately aware that damage has been done.

The figures were originally reported by the USA Today Network as part of an ongoing project exploring how well airlines comply with American civil rights laws for travellers with disabilities.

View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

149K+
Followers
82K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Delta#Video Footage#Live Video#Live Footage#Disabled People#Tiktok#The Daily Dot#The Usa Today Network#American#Mishandled Wheelchairs#Airlines#Likes#Constant Fear#Phoenix#Disability Advocates#Travellers#Carriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a mother in front of her small child at a Little Caesars Pizza on Monday. A witness captured the incident in a now-viral video showing 22-year-old Emily Broadwater with a bloody nose and screaming for her daughter after being punched, stomped on, and dragged across the concrete outside the Georgia establishment.
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Black Woman Dragged Down Stairs of Sports Bar in Viral Video Prompts Outrage

Video footage of a young Black woman being dragged down the stairs of a Washington D.C. sports bar has emerged, prompting protests and a boycott of the venue involved. Keisha Young, 22, was dragged down a flight of stairs inside the popular Nellie's Sports Bar by a security guard who reportedly believed the woman had brought a bottle of alcohol inside the establishment on the Saturday night of June 12.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Delta Apoligizes to Family Booted from Flight Because They Wanted to Use a Child Seat for Their 2 Year Old

Delta Air Lines has apologized to a family who were booted from a flight because they wanted to secure their 2-year-old child in an airplane seat that they had paid for. Brian Schear was told that he and his wife faced being thrown into jail, while their child would be placed into foster if they didn’t give up the seat on an overbooked flight from Maui to California.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Former child star Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco worker 'if I hurt your feelings' after mask confrontation

Former child star Ricky Schroder, who drew criticism for confronting a Costco employee over the store's mask policy in a viral video, is both apologizing and doubling down. The Silver Spoons actor on Instagram apologized to the Costco worker he filmed himself confronting for not allowing him into the store without wearing a mask, while at the same time suggesting that's something he "had" to do to make a point against mask mandates, per Entertainment Weekly.
Law Enforcementwesternmassnews.com

VIDEO: Teen breaks into Airbnb full of cops

A teen's mistake leads to him waking up in a rented house full of sheriff's deputies! (CNN, WISN, TikTok/Charles Pesola, Arkansas State Parks, Christian Liden, Martha Turner Sotheby's, Disney/Lucasfilm)
Texas StatePosted by
Daily News

A Muslim woman from Texas accuses Southwest Airlines of barring her from sitting in an exit row due to wearing a Hijab

A Muslim woman from Texas has filed a complained with the U.S. Department of Transportation, accusing Southwest Airlines of preventing her from sitting in an emergency row on the airplane because she was wearing a hijab. On May 22, Fatima Altakrouri and her sister Muna Kowni boarded their flight from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Dallas and spotted two empty emergency exit row seats. Upon asking ...
MinoritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And Thrown Out Of A Sports Bar

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Imagine innocently walking up the stairs in a sports bar, only to be dragged down the stairs by security. That was 22-year-old Keisha Young’s experience this weekend at Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington D.C. In a now viral video, Young is seen being dragged down a flight of stairs by a security guard more than twice her size. Upon reaching the bottom of the staircase, a fight broke out between security and the customers in defense of the young woman. The incident led to a protest outside of the bar over the unnecessary and excessive force used to remove a patron from their establishment.
Weight Losskhn.org

Airlines Lose Or Mishandle 29 Wheelchairs A Day

But that's 1.5 percent of wheelchairs and scooters they ship. (The Washington Post article doesn't say what percentage of luggage they lose and mishandle.) Also, the possible dangers of the TikTok practice of "dry scooping" and a strange sound connected to vision problems. The country’s largest airlines have lost or...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

70-Pound Dog Thrown Into the Air by Dust Devil in Viral Video

This dog's "unexpected flight" from last week has gone viral online after a massive gust of wind managed to send him into the air. A Virginia family was shocked when Duke, their 70-pound Labrador Retriever, was thrown into the air by a sudden dust devil on Tuesday. Duke's owner, Brittany...
Animalswhdh.com

Viral video shows teen girl pushing bear to save her dogs

A video that has since gone viral shows a 17-year-old girl racing to the rescue and shoving a large brown bear with her bare hands to save her dogs from being attacked over Memorial Day weekend. Hailey, a native of California, rushed out into her backyard on Monday and found...
MinoritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Outrage Sparked When Police Take Photo With A Captured Black Man

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The more things change the more things stay the, well at least in some places. Police in Mississippi have sparked outrage for capturing a bank robber. You might think that capturing a bank robber is a good thing, and it is but it’s their actions after the capture that has got people angry. The police took a picture with the bank robber as if they just nabbed an award winning deer.
Behind Viral VideosRegister Citizen

UberEats delivery man cries in viral video because they tip him 23 pesos

He continues to share that he has nowhere to live and that is when he bursts into tears. He says that everything in his life collapsed and he does not have access to basic services. He asks people if it really costs them a lot to tip the delivery guys $ 5. Smithson Michael is not the first to share this sentiment on TikTok , in February 2021, Elliot Riley posted a video saying much the same with a broken voice. Showing us that the conditions of the workers of these applications are negligible.