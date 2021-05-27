Cancel
Retail

Latest Sony WF-1000XM4 leak confirms IPX4 rating and more

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent leaks suggest that Sony is gearing up to launch the WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earphones early next month. Ahead of the official reveal, we’ve seen quite a few leaked renders and live images of the earphones, and we’ve learned quite a bit about its specifications. The upcoming TWS earphones will feature a brand new compact design, ANC support, and faster charging than the previous model. Now, a new leak suggests that the Sony WF-1000XM4 will also come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance and a larger battery in the charging case.

www.xda-developers.com
