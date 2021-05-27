Latest Sony WF-1000XM4 leak confirms IPX4 rating and more

Sony is among the leading brands in the consumer audio space. The company’s WH-1000XM4 is one of the most beloved pair of Bluetooth active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones just like its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM3. Besides class-leading sound quality and one of the most efficient active noise cancellation abilities, the Sony WH-1000XM4 also comes with wearing detection, support for multiple devices, automatic music pausing while you’re talking, and a mechanism to restore audio signals lost in compression. Sony has now rolled out a new update for the headphones with improvements to call quality as well as Bluetooth stability.