Freeze Watch issued for Bottineau, Rolette by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold tonight into Friday morning. Target Area: Bottineau; Rolette FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to increase. Therefore the Freeze Warning has been allowed to expire. A Freeze Watch remains in effect from late tonight through Friday Morning. Temperatures as low as 28 degrees are forecast tonight through early Friday morning. * WHERE...Bottineau and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov