Violent Crimes

Ex-wife of San Jose mass-shooting suspect says he fantasised about killing colleagues, as another victim dies

By Harriet Sinclair
The Independent
 4 days ago

The ex-wife of the man responsible for the mass shooting in San Jose , California has revealed he talked about murdering his colleagues but she “never believed” he would do it.

The shooter, who was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, opened fire on his co-workers at  Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA)’s rail hub on Wednesday, killing eight people before taking his own life.

“I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now,” his ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, told The Associated Press.

The pair were married for 10 years, during which time, she said, he had come home from work and fantasised about killing his colleagues.

“He could dwell on things,” she told AP, also explaining that he felt his work assignments were unfair and often came home frustrated with his job.

Speaking to CNN-affiliate The Bay Area News Group, Ms Nelms added: ““He had two sides. When he was in a good mood he was a great guy. When he was mad, he was mad.”

The revelations from Cassidy’s ex-wife came as authorities confirmed that a ninth person had died from their injuries following the deadly attack.

Mayor Sam Liccardo, confirming the ninth death, said: “Now, all we can do is what we must: support our families and coworkers in pain, and assist their journey to healing.”

The victims have been named by the Coroner’s office as: Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Alex Ward Fritch, 49; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin 40; and Taptejdeep Singh, 36.

According to Mayor Liccardo, the workers who were gunned down by the suspect knew who he was.

“It’s clear the victims and all the colleagues knew the shooter well,” he explained.

