Burke County, ND

Freeze Watch issued for Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Ward by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold tonight into Friday morning. Target Area: Burke; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Ward FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures will continue to increase this morning. Therefore the Frost Advisory has been allowed to expire. A Freeze Watch remains in effect from late tonight through Friday Morning. Temperatures as low as 28 degrees are forecast tonight through early Friday morning. * WHERE...North central and northwest North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.

alerts.weather.gov
