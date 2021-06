Adam Brooks scored again helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to their fifth straight win, a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. It’s also the fifth consecutive time Brooks has been centering a line with Joe Thornton and Jason Spezza on his wings. “I mean those are two guys that obviously are special players in this game,” said Brooks. He was asked if he is settling into the role of playing with two Hall of Fame players, “you know there’s still some pinch-me moments when you’re out there with them.”