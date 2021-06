Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier hospitalized after head injury. In a scary moment for everyone involved, this afternoon Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier suffered a line drive hit to the head and has been hospitalized for observation. Per NESN’s Alexandra Francisco, The right-hander is in stable condition and will be kept under supervision for the next 24 hours to monitor any possible changes. Things haven’t been going Brasier’s way for some time now and this is another massive hurdle that he will have to overcome.